Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.12

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.50 ($47.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

