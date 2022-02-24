VolitionRx’s (VNRX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Aegis reduced their target price on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 196.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

