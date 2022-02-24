Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 152,725 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 16,312 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 506,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,134,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

SIX opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.