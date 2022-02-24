Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,325 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

