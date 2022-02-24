Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 13,851 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TopBuild worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 57.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $195.98 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

