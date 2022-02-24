Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 218,135 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.
VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.