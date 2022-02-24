Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,915 shares of company stock worth $69,021,045. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

