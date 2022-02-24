Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Hibbett Sports worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

