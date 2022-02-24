Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Cardlytics worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 71,112 shares valued at $4,689,639. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

