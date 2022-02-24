Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

