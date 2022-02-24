Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,631 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $906,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 30.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

