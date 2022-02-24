Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) CAO Sells $25,410.00 in Stock

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 3,304,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Vontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 67.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

