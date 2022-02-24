Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.97. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 23,443 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,811 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

