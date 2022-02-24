Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $171,250.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VOYA stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

