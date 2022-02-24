Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $171,250.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
VOYA stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.
About Voya Financial (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.