Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Voya Financial worth $31,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,880,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 16,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

