VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $973.75

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 973.75 ($13.24) and traded as low as GBX 918.80 ($12.50). VP shares last traded at GBX 918.80 ($12.50), with a volume of 866 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VP. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.82) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £369.42 million and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 944.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 973.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. VP’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

