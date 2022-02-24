Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.89 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $212.15 million and approximately $67.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $8.88 or 0.00024799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

