Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 17,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 77,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.
Vyant Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNT)
Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.