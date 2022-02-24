Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 17,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 77,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

