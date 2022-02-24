Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.35

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.35 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 1451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

