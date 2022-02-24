Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.35

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.35 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 1451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.
About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wacoal (WACLY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.