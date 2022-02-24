Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Achieves $4.28 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $690.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00381004 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 235,745,850 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.