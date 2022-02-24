Waltonchain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.40 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $32.39 million and $5.40 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,533,260 coins and its circulating supply is 78,812,228 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

