Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $63.44 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00196715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00354518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

