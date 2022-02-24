Warburg Research Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €23.50 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.00 ($26.14).

ETR AIXA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching €16.25 ($18.46). The company had a trading volume of 583,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.90 and its 200 day moving average is €20.37. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 52-week high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

