Warburg Research Reiterates “€131.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €131.00 ($148.86) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.02% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €101.38 ($115.20).

ETR KRN traded down €0.55 ($0.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting €82.90 ($94.20). 25,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -249.70. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.70.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

