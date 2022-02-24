Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

