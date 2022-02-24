Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.97.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Get Rating)
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
