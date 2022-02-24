Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Washington Federal worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Federal by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after buying an additional 230,392 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

