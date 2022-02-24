Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

WRE opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

