Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 39.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Waste Connections by 135.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

WCN stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.48. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

