Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $365,913.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

