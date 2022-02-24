Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSTG stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.74. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

