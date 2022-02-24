WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.76 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $166.58 million and $31.76 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.45 or 0.06685917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,246.31 or 0.99581319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048570 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

