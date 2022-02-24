WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $203.25

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.25 and last traded at $203.25, with a volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.68.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average is $231.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in WD-40 by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

