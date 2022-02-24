Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get Weber alerts:

Shares of WEBR opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02. Weber has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.