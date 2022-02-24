Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $77.35. 4,326,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 966.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $39,550,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

