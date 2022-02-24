Wedbush Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.30.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

