Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntsman (HUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):

2/19/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2022 – Huntsman had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/14/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the fourth quarter have been decreasing over the past month. It benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. It is also committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, the Advanced Materials unit remains exposed to softness in the aerospace market. The company is also facing challenges in automotive due to the chip shortage. Higher raw material costs are also likely to weigh on its margins.”

1/11/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 4,163,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after buying an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 312,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

