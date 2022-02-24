Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2022 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

2/17/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $53.00.

2/15/2022 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2022 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2022 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

CYTK stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 41,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,333. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

