Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Upwork (UPWK)

2/19/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Upwork is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Upwork was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/18/2022 – Upwork had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $50.00.

1/12/2022 – Upwork is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Upwork is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Upwork was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Upwork stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 125,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 368,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

