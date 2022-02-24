Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

2/17/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $147.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $177.00 to $178.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $198.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $190.00.

1/14/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $199.00.

1/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $177.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $144.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

