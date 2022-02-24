Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$3.25.
- 2/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00.
- 2/11/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.65.
- 2/11/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85.
Bombardier stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Bombardier Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.
Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.
