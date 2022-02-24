Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

2/14/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

2/11/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.65.

2/11/2022 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85.

Bombardier stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Bombardier Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDRBF. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bombardier during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

