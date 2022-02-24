Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dunelm Group (DNLM)

Dunelm Group (LON: DNLM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Dunelm Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Dunelm Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($22.03) to GBX 1,710 ($23.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Dunelm Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Dunelm Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,775 ($24.14) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Dunelm Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Dunelm Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Dunelm Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,775 ($24.14) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Dunelm Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,620 ($22.03) price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 101 ($1.37) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,153 ($15.68). The company had a trading volume of 350,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,628. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,334.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,346.86. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,153 ($15.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.18), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($992,485.67).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

