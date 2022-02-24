Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecolab (ECL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $210.00.

2/16/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/15/2022 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/24/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

1/21/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $198.00.

1/21/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $216.00 to $210.00.

1/21/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $215.00.

1/11/2022 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s robust year-over-year uptick in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performance across majority of its arms in third-quarter 2021 are impressive. The company’s strong product portfolio and business, and its cost efficiency program raise optimism. A strong solvency position is another plus. Ecolab’s third quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Ecolab has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail.”

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average is $217.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

