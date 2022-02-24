Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($204.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($198.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €171.20 ($194.55) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/15/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($209.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €160.00 ($181.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €154.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/3/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €174.60 ($198.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €184.00 ($209.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €180.00 ($204.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR DB1 opened at €152.50 ($173.30) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €152.12 and a 200-day moving average of €147.49. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a fifty-two week high of €163.35 ($185.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

