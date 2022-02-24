Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2022 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,935. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $671.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

