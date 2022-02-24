Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.30 to C$4.65. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Chorus Aviation is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

2/3/2022 – Chorus Aviation was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.75.

1/27/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.85 to C$4.30.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$779.89 million and a PE ratio of -32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

