Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.08

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Weibo by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

