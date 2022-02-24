WELL Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,554.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $6,554.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00109483 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars.

