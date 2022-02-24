Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.20% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

