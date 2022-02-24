Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 201,335 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.23% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $69,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.
In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
