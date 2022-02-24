Wellington Management Group LLP Has $67.71 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.76% of Wolverine World Wide worth $67,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE:WWW opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.